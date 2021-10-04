Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 471.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

