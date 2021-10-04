Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann Purchases 9,744,000 Shares

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann purchased 9,744,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £97,440 ($127,305.98).
Shares of Starcom stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02).
Starcom Company Profile
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.