Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann Purchases 9,744,000 Shares

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann purchased 9,744,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Shares of Starcom stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

Starcom Company Profile

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

