STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $123,257.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00099035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00141612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,383.50 or 1.00059093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.13 or 0.06873017 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.