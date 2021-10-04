State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,985 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Amcor worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $24,568,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.