State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

