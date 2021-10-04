State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,447 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

NYSE:CMI opened at $227.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $246.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.