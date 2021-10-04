Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 148 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.37 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

