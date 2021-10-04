Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

