Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

