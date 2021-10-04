Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,187 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

