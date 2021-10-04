stETH (Lido) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161.55 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $161.55 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,365.92 or 0.06854163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00098084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00139320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.30 or 1.00174419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00684690 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,346,573 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.