STK Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. STK has a total market cap of $452,599.60 and approximately $6,454.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STK has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

STK Profile

STK is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.