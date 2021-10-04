Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.