Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,123,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,532,677 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

