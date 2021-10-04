Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. 12,532,677 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

