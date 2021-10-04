Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 297 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 535,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,912,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 113,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.