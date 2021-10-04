Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 3,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.