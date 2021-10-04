Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.38. 12,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,054. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average is $191.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

