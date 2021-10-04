Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,894. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

