Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

