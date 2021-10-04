Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 508,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

