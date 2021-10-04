Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

