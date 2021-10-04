Streamit Coin Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $66,375.50 and $20.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

