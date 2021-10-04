StrongHands 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $278,536.51 and $46.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,762,547,473 coins and its circulating supply is 17,349,353,119 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.