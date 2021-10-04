Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 19,185 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

