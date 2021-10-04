Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 19,185 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.