Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sulzer stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

