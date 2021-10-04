Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
