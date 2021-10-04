Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

