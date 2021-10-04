Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.