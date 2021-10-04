Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,766. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

