Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 15074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.