Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,452. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

