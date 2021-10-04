SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.99 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter worth $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

