Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Head to Head Comparison

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surgalign and Wound Management Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.19 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.16 Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1.83 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign.

Volatility & Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surgalign and Wound Management Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign currently has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 225.76%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Summary

Surgalign beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

