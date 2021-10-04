Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Weibo by 51.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

