Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

