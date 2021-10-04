Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $188,000 in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Separately, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

