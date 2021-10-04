Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $199,000 in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Mesoblast stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Mesoblast Limited has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

