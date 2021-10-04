Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

