Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 156,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.38. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

