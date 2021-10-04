Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 191.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.15 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

