Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVCBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Danske cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $$15.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

