Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 189,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.41. 173,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.