Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

LMT traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $346.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average of $372.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

