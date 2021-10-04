Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 38,435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 442,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $27,114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $73.79. 101,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,216. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.