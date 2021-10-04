Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,603. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

