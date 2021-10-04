Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 11,523 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $41,137.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,904,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,715.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,894 shares of company stock valued at $489,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

