Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

