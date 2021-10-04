Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.36

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 1186300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVE. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

