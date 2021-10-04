Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $228.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

