TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.79 on Monday. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,424,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

